Doyle, James Lawrence "Larry"



Doyle, James Lawrence "Larry", 91 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday August 25, 2024. He was born in Springfield on March 31, 1933 the son of Benjamin and Anna (McKenna) Doyle. Larry worked as a Production Manager for Steel Products for 38 years before retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #624, was an avid golfer and ran the best ball at Reid Park for more than 20 years. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his wife and love of his life for more than 64 years, Judy (Holbert); four children and spouses, Shannon Doyle, Kelli (Mark) Stephenson, Patrick (Becky) Doyle and Anna (John) King; 11 grandchildren, Samuel, Grace, Sophia, Jeff (Stefanie), James (Juliann), Molly, Bobby, Drew, Colin (Taylor), Tyler and Ian; three great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jocelyn and Maeve and two sisters, Abby Powell and Patricia Saine. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Bob, Jack, Mary Jeanne, Ben and Jerry. The family would like to thank Ohio Valley Hospice, especially Jordan and Jaden. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass in the church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



