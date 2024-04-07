Drerup, John J.



DRERUP, John Joseph Age 87, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on March 29, 2024. John was born on October 17, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Joseph and Eugenie (Berger) Drerup. He was a graduate of Chaminade high school (class of '54) and the University of Dayton in 1957.



In 1958 he married Pauline Rosemarie (Battaglia) Drerup. Together they had three children. John was a longtime parishioner of Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering. He started his career at UDRI and then NCR Corporation before returning to the University of Dayton where he worked for the Office of Computing Activities for 40 years until his retirement.



John enjoyed family, vacations to St. George Island Florida and the Outer Banks, playing in the Ascension golf league, and attending Dayton Flyer's basketball games. John was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters and brothers, Mary Ann Drerup SND, Ruth Sheridan, Charles Drerup, and James Drerup.



John is survived by his wife of 65 years Pauline (Battaglia) Drerup of Kettering. Daughters, Michelle (Conrad) Powers of Kettering , Stephanie (Greg) O'dell of Lewisburg and son David Drerup of Dayton. Grandchildren, Matthew O'Dell of Lewisburg, Amy (Chris) Marsh of Kettering, Jessica (Dale) Spitler of Lewisburg, Great grandchildren, Bella, Gabriel, Cooper, Ellie, and Bryson. Brother in law Mike Battaglia and sister in laws Patricia Drerup, Bobbie Battaglia, and Nita Battaglia



Family will greet friends from 8:30 am until 10:30 am on Friday April 12, 2024 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Friday at Ascension Catholic Church 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering Ohio 45420. Private family burial at the convenience of the family will be in Calvary Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton and Fairmont Senior Living Memory Care Unit for the compassionate care they provided John.



