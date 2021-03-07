DUGAN, Robert H.



96, of Delray Beach, passed away on March 4, 2021. A South Florida resident since 1986, Bob formerly lived in Kettering (Dayton), Ohio. He was born on August 28, 1924 to James and Mary Murphy Dugan of Murray City, Ohio. Bob was inducted into the Army in May of 1943. Eventually, he served with Co. M290, 75th Infantry Division and was wounded in the "Battle of the Bulge", January 5, 1945, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Following his discharge from the service on November 9, 1945, at Thayer General Hospital, Nashville, TN, he re-entered Ohio University, Athens, OH and earned a Bachelor's Degree in accounting in June of 1949. Bob moved to Dayton, OH, in 1951 and joined the public accounting firm of Arnold, Hawk and Cuthbertson in 1952, where he obtained his C.P.A. certificate. In 1963, the firm merged with Haskins and Sells of New York (now DeLoitte). In 1973, he joined the Reynolds and Reynolds Company from which he retired to South Florida, December 31, 1985 as Group Vice President,



Financial Services and Director. He was a member of the St. Lucy Men's Club, Serra Club of South Palm Beach County, the Knights of Columbus (Council 500 Dayton), The American



Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Bob is predeceased by his wife of 48 years Madonna Koeberlein, his parents, his sister Mary Margaret, brothers Charles, James Jr. and Joseph, and nephew James III. He is



survived by his nephews Thomas P. (Doris), Charles F. II



(Bernadette), Michael J. (Mary), William P. (Michelle) and



Robert J. (Diane) Dugan, and great-nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions a funeral mass and burial with military honors at South Florida National Cemetery will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3510 S. Ocean Blvd., Highland Beach, FL 33487.

