EASTMAN, Pamela Jane



Born August 8, 1949, in Dayton took the next train journey to heaven, September 7, 2022. She passed at Promedica Skilled Hospice facility following a 10 year painful battle. Her illness attributed to an infection related to contaminated hardware placed at Kettering Memorial Hospital. This resulted in 7 seven additional surgeries at The OSU to help correct and relieve pain.



She was preceded in death by parents Earl and Juanita Patrick. She is survived by her daughter Angela Carpenter, granddaughter Paris Gruber, grandson Tyler Dignan, wife Kassie Dignan, and great-grandson Tanner Dignan, and, her devoted brother and friend Ronald Patrick and William Lippert, who helped with her care. A special thank you goes to the healthcare Hospice staff at Promedica.



Pam was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



If you knew Pam you had a friend for LIFE.



As an alum of Orville Wright and Wilbur Wright high school, she nurtured her friendship from first grade and beyond.



Pam retired from Dayton Municipal Court, was a devoted Democrat and lived by the creed to help and care for others with love and respect.



Having lost her hearing as a teen, she self-taught to read lips as no surgery or hearing device would help. Yet, she preserved in whatever she did.



Pam enjoyed meal gatherings with family and friends, decorated at Christmas like the "Rike's Elves", and shared festivities.



Pam's devotion to GOD helped sustain her in good and bad times.



Pam was a Girl Scout at heart, loved camping and was fortunate to attend the Girl Scout Round-Up in, Farragut, Idaho, with hundreds of others across the country and world.



Pam will be buried at Woodland Arboretum and Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio, Saturday, September 17, viewing at 12 noon, service to follow.



In lieu of flowers please contribute to one of Pam's favorite charities: Dayton Food Bank, The Hearing and Speech Rehab of Dayton, Artemis Center of Dayton for Women, and The South Western Girl Scout Association of Dayton Montgomery.



Pam will be missed for her humor, smile and kindness and honesty. How fortunate we were to know.



Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com