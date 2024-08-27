Edwards, Douglas Woodrow



Doug was born to Donna May (nee Urch) and Woodrow Wilson Edwards in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 13, 1963. He was the beloved husband of Cathy Ann Edwards for 25 years; loving stepfather of Mitch Otto and Derek (Jenny) Otto; cherished grandfather of Zack, Jacob, Mallory and River Otto; treasured brother of Karen (Fred) Short, Cheryl (Terry) Croy and Betty Sue Stephenson; dear uncle of Megan Short, Lori (Derek) Robinson, Melanie (Jason) Werth, Michelle (Evan) Lee, Kevin (Katie) Croy, Justin (Alyssa) Beasley and Jarrett (Camryn) Beasley.



A visitation for Doug will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, OH on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 from 4 pm until time of funeral service at 6pm.



