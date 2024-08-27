Edwards, Douglas

Obituaries
Aug 27, 2024
X

Edwards, Douglas Woodrow

Doug was born to Donna May (nee Urch) and Woodrow Wilson Edwards in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 13, 1963. He was the beloved husband of Cathy Ann Edwards for 25 years; loving stepfather of Mitch Otto and Derek (Jenny) Otto; cherished grandfather of Zack, Jacob, Mallory and River Otto; treasured brother of Karen (Fred) Short, Cheryl (Terry) Croy and Betty Sue Stephenson; dear uncle of Megan Short, Lori (Derek) Robinson, Melanie (Jason) Werth, Michelle (Evan) Lee, Kevin (Katie) Croy, Justin (Alyssa) Beasley and Jarrett (Camryn) Beasley.

A visitation for Doug will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, OH on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 from 4 pm until time of funeral service at 6pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Stewart, Janet
3
I., Bennett Ratliff
4
Plumer, Bedelia
5
Ratliff, Roger
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top