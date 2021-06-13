dayton-daily-news logo
EDWARDS, Mary

Obituaries

EDWARDS,

Mary Catherine

83 of Springfield passed away June 11, 2021, in her residence. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, on May 31, 1938, the daughter of Andrew J. and Catherine M. Brougher. Mary was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School. She was

preceded in death by her

parents; husband John Paul

Edwards; son Jerry Paul

Edwards; and brother Charles Brougher. Survivors include her son Tom (Lori Johns) Edwards; brothers Richard (Janet) Brougher, Gerald Brougher and Arthur "Bill" Brougher; grandchildren Allison Edwards (Juan) Gonzalez and John T. Edwards; great-grandchildren Cruz and Trey. A memorial

service will be held at 7:00PM Tuesday in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with a gathering to begin at 6:00PM. Memorial contributions are requested to the Ohio's Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

