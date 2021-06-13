EDWARDS,



Mary Catherine



83 of Springfield passed away June 11, 2021, in her residence. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, on May 31, 1938, the daughter of Andrew J. and Catherine M. Brougher. Mary was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School. She was



preceded in death by her



parents; husband John Paul



Edwards; son Jerry Paul



Edwards; and brother Charles Brougher. Survivors include her son Tom (Lori Johns) Edwards; brothers Richard (Janet) Brougher, Gerald Brougher and Arthur "Bill" Brougher; grandchildren Allison Edwards (Juan) Gonzalez and John T. Edwards; great-grandchildren Cruz and Trey. A memorial



service will be held at 7:00PM Tuesday in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with a gathering to begin at 6:00PM. Memorial contributions are requested to the Ohio's Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



