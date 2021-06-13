EDWARDS,
Mary Catherine
83 of Springfield passed away June 11, 2021, in her residence. She was born in Clark County, Ohio, on May 31, 1938, the daughter of Andrew J. and Catherine M. Brougher. Mary was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School. She was
preceded in death by her
parents; husband John Paul
Edwards; son Jerry Paul
Edwards; and brother Charles Brougher. Survivors include her son Tom (Lori Johns) Edwards; brothers Richard (Janet) Brougher, Gerald Brougher and Arthur "Bill" Brougher; grandchildren Allison Edwards (Juan) Gonzalez and John T. Edwards; great-grandchildren Cruz and Trey. A memorial
service will be held at 7:00PM Tuesday in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with a gathering to begin at 6:00PM. Memorial contributions are requested to the Ohio's Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at
Funeral Home Information
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com