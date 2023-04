Elder, Grady

Elder Sr., Grady



Grady Elder Sr., age 89, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Monday, April 10, 2023, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 3100 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.