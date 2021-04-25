ELLIS, George A.



Age 83, of Fairborn, passed away April 18, 2021. He was born November 3, 1937, in Grand Rapids, MI, to the late William A. and Virginia (Gallaher) Ellis. George was



preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn F. Ellis, and brother, Brad Ellis. He is survived by his children, William R. Ellis and Susan E. Powlette; 5 grandchildren, John (Lisa) Ellis, Michael Powlette, Samantha Ellis,



Matthew Powlette, and Abby Powlette. He is also survived by his great-grandson, Leon Ellis; siblings, Pat (Harry) White, Bob (Sue) Ellis, Kathy (Harry) Margo, along with numerous nieces and nephews. George was a proud Air Force Veteran, and



retired from NCR in 2000 after 39 years of service. George was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and had a passion for geneology and going on cruises around the world. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask will be worn in all public places. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of



Dayton in George's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

