X

ELSNER, Abby

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ELSNER, Abby Jean

Age 33, of Dayton, passed away October 25, 2020. She was born in Dayton, OH, on December 24, 1986, to Stephen and Mary (Brinkman) Elsner. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vincent and Evelyn Brinkman, and Robert

Elsner. Abby is survived by her parents; son, Ryder Lee Zink; daughter, Journee Joelle Zink; sister, Erin and brother-in-law, Michael Reynolds; nephew, Bennett; niece, Natalie Reynolds; grandmother, Dorothy Elsner; friend, Kyle Zink; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was a 2005 graduate of West Carrollton High School. Abby had a kind, loving, sensitive heart and loved her children dearly. She struggled with the disease of addiction for many years. The enemy had a stronghold on her life. She will no longer have to live in torment and is now Home and at peace.

"Someone who is trying to be sober is often trying to work out deeper emotional issues and is attempting to undo years of habitual behavior. When you reduce recovery to just abstinence, it simplifies what is really a much more complex issue."-Sasha Bronner

If you are struggling with addiction, please reach out for help. Abby's life mattered. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Henry Catholic Church will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kyle Zink, for the

benefit of Ryder and Journee, or to FOA-Families of Addiction. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.