ERISMAN, Ronald E.



81, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Born October 2, 1939, he was the son of the late Paul and Grace (Turner) Erisman. Ron served with the U.S. Army from August of 1958 – August of 1960 in Company B of the 34th Armored Division. He retired from the Fire Department of Monsanto Research in Miamisburg after 36 years of service. He was a graduate of the Texas A&M Fire Academy, and a member of both the American Legion and Moose Lodge in Miamisburg. He was an avid bowler having participated in league bowling in Miamisburg and Franklin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by great grandson Seth Bremer.



Ron is survived by beloved wife Karen L. (Hunt) Erisman whom he married on August 9, 1958; children Kevin Erisman and wife Missy of Germantown, Rhonda Wade and husband Steve of Waynesville, and Tim Erisman and wife Kim of Cleveland; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and brother Darrell Erisman and wife Paula of Waynesville.



Private services will be held at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center of West Alexandria. Entombment at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Huber Heights Fire Association. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rlcfc.com.

