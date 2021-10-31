ESPICH, Nancy



80 of Springfield passed away October 29, 2021, in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born in Logan, Ohio, on November 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Hazel M. Lee. Nancy retired from Bonded Oil/Speedway with 24 years of service in bookkeeping. She was a member of O.E.S. Home City Chapter 258 and the Rebecca Lodge. As a past time Nancy enjoyed knitting and spending time with family. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; brother Gary Edward Lee; and a son Paul Douglas Espich. Survivors include her children Steven (Robin) Espich and David Espich; grandchildren Robert Allen (Jennifer) Espich and Robin Sue Espich; great-granddaughter Alli Mae Sue Haynes; and several nieces and nephews. Services to honor Nancy will be Wednesday at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Family and friends may call beginning at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1945 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



