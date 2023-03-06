ESTLUND, John Floyd



98, of Centerville, Ohio, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at Hospice of the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Lehigh, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the Peterson American Legion Post #323, Dayton, Iowa. Visitation will also be Tuesday, from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. For online obituaries and condolences visit:



www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com