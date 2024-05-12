Everage, Fay V.



age 97, of West Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com