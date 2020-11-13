FAHL, Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie Fahl, 52, of Springfield, passed away November 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM
Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial services will be held at 8:00 PM with Pastor James Webb officiating. Masks are required. Condolences may be shared and full obituary may be found at www.jkzfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral