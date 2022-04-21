FELTON, Dale DuBois



Dale DuBois Felton, age 99, formerly of Middletown, died April 16, 2022, at Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born on October 7, 1922, in Preble County, and was the son of the late Seville and Bessie (DuBois) Felton. Dale was a 1940 Dixon High School graduate in Preble County and worked for Armco Steel Construction Products in Middletown and Palmer, Alaska for 34 years.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Scott in 1991 and his second wife, Patricia Brinkley in 2015; brothers: Paul Felton in 2002 and Sylvan Felton in 2006; and sister, Margaret King in 2013.



Dale is survived by his children and their spouses: Stephen Felton (Patsy) of Wendell, North Carolina, Ann Roberts (Dale) of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren and spouses: Ashley Felton (Kyle Gravinese), Gregory Roberts (Candice), Christopher Roberts; step-grandson, James Cole (Jennifer), great-grandchildren: Fiona Felton, Xander Gravinese, Carter Roberts, and Jamison Roberts; step-great-grandchildren: Grace Cole, Luke Cole, Jack Cole, and Will Cole; and numerous nephews and nieces.



He will be buried next to his first wife at Lakewood Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory in Lakeland, Florida.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

