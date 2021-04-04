X

FERRIMAN, Lora

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FERRIMAN (Wilson), Lora Irene

Lora Irene Wilson Ferriman, of Enon, Ohio, died on March 15, 2021. She was born January 3, 1927, in Hinckley, Ohio. Irene grew up on her parents' farm near Wakeman, Ohio, and graduated Salutatorian from Wakeman High School. In addition to being a mother, homemaker, grandmother and great-grandmother, she had multiple careers. She worked as a secretary in Columbus when living in Galion and wrote articles about Enon for the Fairborn newspaper. She was an accomplished, award-winning artist painting in watercolors and in acrylics on wood and slate, and she was a long-time member of the Fairborn Art Association. Irene and her husband Dick were founding members of the Enon Historical Society and were active members of the Clark County Audubon Society. She is survived by her sons and their wives David and Caroleen, Tom and Denise, Dick and Vickie, and Ted and

Karen. She had eight grandchildren and 14

great-grandchildren. We would especially like to thank Dick and Vicki for caring for her in her Springfield Masonic

Community apartment during her last weeks. In lieu of

flowers, please make donations to either Hospice of the

Miami Valley or Community Mercy Hospice.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.