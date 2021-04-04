FERRIMAN, Lora

FERRIMAN (Wilson), Lora Irene



Lora Irene Wilson Ferriman, of Enon, Ohio, died on March 15, 2021. She was born January 3, 1927, in Hinckley, Ohio. Irene grew up on her parents' farm near Wakeman, Ohio, and graduated Salutatorian from Wakeman High School. In addition to being a mother, homemaker, grandmother and great-grandmother, she had multiple careers. She worked as a secretary in Columbus when living in Galion and wrote articles about Enon for the Fairborn newspaper. She was an accomplished, award-winning artist painting in watercolors and in acrylics on wood and slate, and she was a long-time member of the Fairborn Art Association. Irene and her husband Dick were founding members of the Enon Historical Society and were active members of the Clark County Audubon Society. She is survived by her sons and their wives David and Caroleen, Tom and Denise, Dick and Vickie, and Ted and



Karen. She had eight grandchildren and 14



great-grandchildren. We would especially like to thank Dick and Vicki for caring for her in her Springfield Masonic



Community apartment during her last weeks. In lieu of



flowers, please make donations to either Hospice of the



Miami Valley or Community Mercy Hospice.

