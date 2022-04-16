FIEHRER, Robert Conrad



April 18, 1934 ~ April 9, 2022



87, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 9, in Liberty Township at his home, surrounded by his family.



Robert was born on April 18, 1934, to Margaret and Albert Fiehrer.



Bob was a member of the Class of 1952 at Hamilton Catholic High School. He continued his education at the General



Motors Institute, where he was a member of Alpha Delta



Fraternity. After graduating from GMI in 1954, he continued on to The University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Radio-Television



Education in 1957.



Later that year, Bob joined his father at Fiehrer Motors, Inc. on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. He began his career in the Parts Department and was promoted to Vice President in 1965. He then became Dealer Principal upon his fathers passing in 1994. He took great pride in owning a business that entrenched him into the community he loved so much. Bob was an extraordinary man and did not know a stranger. He fulfilled a lifelong dream when his two sons joined him at the dealership in the early '90s. Bob retired from Fiehrer Motors in 2017. He volunteered his time with several organizations near and dear to his heart, including serving on the board of both The Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton and Schroeder Manor.



Bob loved life. His last bucket list destination was to Egypt in 2019. He always enjoyed a Manhattan after a day on the Sea Ray. His favorite wine was an Italian bottle of Tomassi. He looked forward to weekly games with his tennis buddies or a day spent on the golf course. While in Fort Myers he shot his first hole-in-one. And on most days and weekends you could always find him in his garden.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Cora J. Fiehrer. He is also survived by his three children that he adored - Tomas (Wendy), Daniel (Holly), and Juliet (Romano). Six grandchildren were lucky enough to call him their "Boompah" - Alexa Burkart (Michael) of Cincinnati, Josephine (Brooks) Anderson of Scottsdale, Westin Fiehrer of Denver, Elise Klepec of Columbus, Maxwell Fiehrer of Hamilton, and Maggie Fiehrer of Hamilton. He was an Uncle to eighteen



nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law to six of Cora's



siblings. Bob's family was the center of everything he did in his life and his big heart, and even bigger smile, will be



terribly missed.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Albert Fiehrer, and sister Gail Zimmer.



Funeral services will be held at St. Julie Billiart Church in Hamilton on Monday, April 18 - what would have been Bob's 88th birthday - at 4 pm. Visitors will be received starting at 3 pm. Interment will be at St. Stephens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation to be made to one of the following charities in his honor if you feel so moved. These charities are Greyhound Adoption of Greater Cincinnati, Shared Harvest Foodbank, Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton and Butler Philharmonic.

