FINKE, Paul Robert "Pop"
Age 101, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Paul spent the first 86 years of his life in Dayton and his last 15 years in Davidson, NC, to be with family. He was born March 12, 1920, in Dayton, Ohio. Paul is a graduate of Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. He served in the Army Air Corp during WWII as a 2nd Lieutenant in command of the 1830th Ordnance Supply & 327th Aviation Service Group. Paul was the owner and operator of the Finke Company along with his 3 brothers. He married the love of his life Rita Duncavage on April 15th, 1950. Pop was an extremely charitable person
giving to numerous organizations. His passions included spending time with his family, attending St. Albert the Great and St. Mark Catholic churches, UD Basketball, and golfing at Walnut Grove & Northstone country clubs. One of his favorite guilty pleasures was eating his goddaughter Nancy's lemon
meringue pie.
He is preceded in death by his wife Rita; sister, Virginia Zahn; brothers, Herbert & James Finke. He is survived by his brother Tom (Betty) Finke; son Paul (Julie) Finke; daughters, Carol (Gary) Packer, Teresa Schindelholz, Gayle (John) Dieckhoff, and Mary (Ronald) Siegrist. Pop is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; Dr. John (Samantha) Dieckhoff Jr.; their children, Henry & Charles; Brian Dieckhoff, Jennifer Dieckhoff, Gary Packer Jr., Joe (Trista) Packer, Matt Schindelholz, Laura Schindelholz, her children Grace & Belle, Emily Siegrist, Paul Finke, Adam Finke, Sarah Finke and many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, Wednesday, April 7th. Visitation will be in the church before the service from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Burial to
follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Help Heal Veterans. www.healvets.org
Arrangements in care of Westbrock Funeral Home