FISCHER, Carl John



Carl John Fischer died on January 20, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born in Decatur, Illinois, but spent most of his youth in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he attended the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. Carl was a gifted and imaginative writer as editor in chief at Peter Li publishing Company, Pflaum Publishing, and Mazur Corporation, he was responsible for millions of pages of writing. He wrote many books for teachers and children with a focus on Catholicism. He leaves behind his wife of more than 50 years, Patricia O. Fischer, his sister-in-law Carol Obrien, his niece and two nephews, Karen Critzer, Fred Miller, and Kenny Miller, and Chad Henderson who he thought of as a son. He will be sorely missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon on Monday, January 25 at St Albert the Great. Carl will then be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

