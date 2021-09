FLEEK, Carole M.



Carole M. Fleek, age 83 formerly of Ross, Ohio, passed away on September 16, 2021. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Rd., Shandon, OH 45063 on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery.



