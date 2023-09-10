Fletcher, Daisy L.
Mrs. Daisy L. Fletcher, age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully departed this life Thursday, August 31, 2023, at her residence. Visitation 9:30 am- 11:30 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10:30 am- 11:30 am. Funeral service begins at 11:30 am. Reverend Eugene Daniels, officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
