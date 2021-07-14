dayton-daily-news logo
FORD, Inyah

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FORD, Inyah My'Shae

Age 13, was born February 16, 2008, and returned to His glory on July 5, 2021. Inyah was

preceded in death by her grandmother, Marion Ford; her nana, Mary Jane Thompson. Inyah is preparing a place in heaven for her father, Inmani Ford, Sr.; her mother, Phoenix Miller-Johnson; grandparents, Michael Ford and Tina

Jennings; siblings, FaNieshz Miller, Bernadette Miller, Heaven; Jamal Johnson and Inmani Ford, Jr; aunts, Malaika Dedrick and Jamila McCarley; uncles, Jelani Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 No. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio, Reverend Dr. Renard D. Allen, Jr., Senior Pastor; Bishop J. Fitzgerald Jennings, Officiant, Overseer Tina M. Jennings, Eulogist. Family will

receive friends one hour prior to service.

