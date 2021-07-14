FORD, Inyah My'Shae



Age 13, was born February 16, 2008, and returned to His glory on July 5, 2021. Inyah was



preceded in death by her grandmother, Marion Ford; her nana, Mary Jane Thompson. Inyah is preparing a place in heaven for her father, Inmani Ford, Sr.; her mother, Phoenix Miller-Johnson; grandparents, Michael Ford and Tina



Jennings; siblings, FaNieshz Miller, Bernadette Miller, Heaven; Jamal Johnson and Inmani Ford, Jr; aunts, Malaika Dedrick and Jamila McCarley; uncles, Jelani Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 No. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio, Reverend Dr. Renard D. Allen, Jr., Senior Pastor; Bishop J. Fitzgerald Jennings, Officiant, Overseer Tina M. Jennings, Eulogist. Family will



receive friends one hour prior to service.

