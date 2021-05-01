X

FORD, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FORD, Robert R. "Bob"

Age 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home in Englewood, Ohio. He was born on February 24, 1927, in Crossville, Tennessee. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine, who loved and cared for him until the end, two sons Rick (Sheila), Kenny (Kindra), granddaughters Katie and Beth (Jordan) and friend Steve. He was preceded in death by a heavenly host of family and friends. Honoring Bob's request, his body has been donated to Wright State University School of Medicine.

