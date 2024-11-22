Fortney, Flora



Flora Opal Fortney, 98, passed away, peacefully, on November 19, 2024. Flora was born in Red Jacket, WV to William and Susan Opal Enevoldsen February 5,1926. At the age of 16 she left home to attend Berea College moving on, once eligible, at the age of 18 to Nursing School in Detroit, MI where she earned her RN followed by training leading to becoming a certified nurse anesthetist. While in Detroit she met her soon-to-be husband, Howard. They were married on January 28, 1956. After marriage they moved to Athens, OH. where Howard was a Navy Recruiter and Flora continued her nursing career. Together they raised their three children. Flo's career led her to work in a variety of hospital settings in the Athens area. The last decade her career took her to the Athens County Health department where she directed a cervical cancer screening clinic and a prenatal clinic. Both of which she had a tremendous passion for. Shortly after retirement she and Howard moved to Oxford, OH. Howard and Flo enjoyed travelling in the United States and abroad. Many of their trips took them to National Parks, reunions with the men Howard had served with or to countries he had been in during his Navy career. In retirement Flo found community at The Oxford United Methodist church. In 2013 she was honoured for volunteering 3500 hours at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.



Flora is survived by her children, Rebecca (Matthew) Jonas of Farmersville, TX; Susan Fortney-Harlan (John) of Oxford, OH; and David (Cheryl) Fortney of Sidney, OH; her 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; her brother George (Laura) Enevoldsen of Athens, OH.



Services will be held November 23 at 12:00 noon Oxford United Methodist Church with visitation at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the Oxford United Methodist Church or McCullough-Hyde Foundation. See www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



