FRANCEUS, Nelda Lenora



Nelda Lenora Drake Franceus, 93, of Dayton, Ohio, went to be with her Lord, peacefully, at home on December 20, 2020.



She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Earnest and Rhea Fourman. She was preceded in death by her loving mother and father, her loving sister, Marlene Fourman Daley and husband, Henri Franceus



Nelda was a talented artist who also enjoyed traveling, with a fondness for Boston and Cuba where she met Hugh Drake, the father of her sons. Nelda was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nelda had many lifelong friendships with her "ladies" who she loved to share time with. Her motto was to always "Keep Smiling" and her smile will be greatly missed.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Anthony "Tony" Drake, Eric Drake, George Drake and his wife, Suzanne, her granddaughter, Ashley Drake, her two great-grandsons,



Dorian and Loudon Brockman, her beloved niece, Jonelle



"Skip" Linneweber and many dear friends.



There will be a private service. In memory of our loved one, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of



Dayton, who's nurses were so very kind and caring to Nelda during her brief illness.

