FRANCIS, Paul Age 56, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Paul was a loving and devoted husband and father. He coached youth basketball for nearly 30 years. Paul was employed at Southdale Elementary School. He was a member of the Kettering Dorwood Optimist Club. Paul loved being around students and found ways to brighten their day as well as care for their needs. Paul enjoyed bicycling, concerts with family and friends and tinkering in his wood shop. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Barb Francis; and by a brother, John Francis. He is survived by his loving wife of four years, Patsy Francis; son, Sam (Kelsea) Francis; daughters, Bailey Francis (David Cox) and Hannah Mercuri (Jordan Croop); sister, Kathy Francis; sister-in-law, Mary Francis; nephew, Matthew Barhorst; nieces, Sierra, Raina, and Aria Francis; Mamaw; his beloved super puppies, Lucy and Hey Jude and a host of family and friends. Family will receive guests on Friday, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Memorials in Paul's name may be directed to the Pan Ohio Hope Ride - In memory of Paul Francis, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106 or online at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=active_donate_now&FR_ID=95894&fr_id=95894

