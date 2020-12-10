X

FREEMAN, KENNETH

FREEMAN, Sr.,

Kenneth Charles

Kenneth Charles Freeman, Sr., age 53, went home to be

with the Lord on Tuesday,

December 1, 2020. Private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, 12:00 PM at Mt Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College Street, Dayton OH 45402, Rev. Jamar Freeman, officiating. A walk-through viewing will occur Thursday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. The family will receive relatives and friends at 11:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

