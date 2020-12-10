FREEMAN, KENNETH

FREEMAN, Sr.,



December 1, 2020. Private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, 12:00 PM at Mt Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College Street, Dayton OH 45402, Rev. Jamar Freeman, officiating. A walk-through viewing will occur Thursday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. The family will receive relatives and friends at 11:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

