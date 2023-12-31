Frey, Irene

Frey (Neff), Irene Elizabeth



Irene Elizabeth Frey (Neé Neff) passed away December 11, 2023 at age 101 in Springfield, Ohio. She will be remembered as a hard worker who was generous to all her family, friends, and neighbors. Irene was born Nov. 27th, 1922 in Springfield, Ohio to James Neff and Lucy Neff (Neé Kennedy) both of Springfield. Irene attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Catholic Central High School. She was a dedicated mother to Susan Duling of Sarasota, Florida and John Frey of Springfield, Ohio. She was an adored Grandma to Todd Houston, Rodney Frey, Laura Snider (James), Tony Houston, Jennifer Snyder Traugott (Kurt), Maria Snyder Nava (Je-sus), and Melissa Cheek. She is survived by and was well-loved by many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her parents James and Lucy Neff, her siblings Loretta Al-lender (Neil), Robert Neff (Ginny), Rita Chadwell (Ray), and Glenna Marie Neff. Her son John Frey (Barb), her son-in-law William Duling, grandson Todd Houston and great-grandson Andrew Houston. Her family is thankful to God who gave her such a long life. We will miss times of sitting with her having coffee and reminiscing. She gave so much to all of us including so many wonderful memories that will comfort us for years to come. The family also wishes to express gratitude to her friends and the staff at Forest Glen Nursing Facility for the care and attention they gave to her. Also, to the ministers of the Eucharist of St. Joseph/St. Raphel church. Private services will be held for Irene's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



