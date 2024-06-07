Frock, Julia M. "Julie"



Frock, Julia M. "Julie", 63 of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2024. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on August 10, 1960 the daughter of Clarence "Bud" and JoAnn (Silvestri) Nuss. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1978. She graduated from the Dayton School of Medical Massage in 2010, which brought her much pride. She worked as a Licensed Massage Therapist at Centerville Chiropractic. Julie was a charismatic, kind, generous and faithful servant to the Lord. Julie enjoyed being the life of the party and making others laugh. She was a character with a flair for the dramatic. Her "made with love" cooking and baking fed the souls of so many, especially her pecan pie and spaghetti and meatballs. She loved the outdoors, and particularly enjoyed looking for deer and cardinals to visit. She got joy from spending time with her family and friends. She loved to sing, dance, laugh, and travel, especially to beach destinations and Las Vegas. She adored her grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, phenomenal grandmother, and a truly loyal friend. She never hesitated to extend help to others. Survivors include her four children and spouses, Beth (Trevor) Woods, Luke (Courtney) Frock, Bradley and Travis Frock; two grandchildren, Weston and Corynne Woods; fiancé, James Rapp and four siblings and spouses, Teresa (Ron) Seyfried, Thomas (Tammie) Nuss, MaryAnn (David) Montgomery and Katie (Chris) Straley. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com