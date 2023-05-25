Frost, Ronald E.



Ronald Eugene Frost



July 23, 1943 - May 21, 2023



Ron Frost, age 79, of Franklin, went to Heaven on Sunday morning, May 21, 2023. He was born in Merced, California, on July 23, 1943, to the late Vera Gregory and Henry Frost. He was preceded in death by his dad, Willis Gregory and his daughter, Teresa McGrew. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loretta Frost; daughter; Rhonda (Rod) Campbell; son-in-law, Paul McGrew; grandchildren, Megan and Matthew McGrew and Riley and Ross Campbell; Sister, Sharon Frost; Sister, Willa Sue (Dennis) Ollier; Brother, Willis Neil (Sheila) Gregory; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Ron graduated from Dayton High School in Kentucky in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from driving a truck for Allied Commercial Carriers in 2006. After retiring, he drove a transport van for Senior Independence Adult Day Center, delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at the Franklin Food Pantry. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching all sports and watching his grandchildren participate in activities they love. He always loved to talk to people and tell jokes. To help the family celebrate his life, please join them at his visitation at Anderson Funeral Home (1357 E. 2nd St. Franklin, OH 45005) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 11:00-1:00. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Mike Miracle and burial at Woodhill Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kettering Health Cancer Center. (https://ketteringhealth.org/give/kettering-health-foundation/give-today/).

