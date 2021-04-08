FUNDERBURG, Cindy Lou



July 02, 1957 - Jan 19, 2021



It is with great sadness the family of Cindy Lou Funderburg announces her passing on Jan 19, 2021, at the age of 63.



Cindy was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Hazel Funderburg; brother, Terry Lee Funderburg and niece, Jaclyn Kristene Funderburg. Cindy is survived by her longtime



companion, Deborah Stout; her sister, Karen; brothers, Jerry (Vicky), David and James; nieces, Rachel, Rebecca, Jessica, Jerrica, Jasmine and Jennica; nephews, Aaron, Jason, Jerry II and Jesse. Cindy was a graduate of Twin Valley North HS Class of 76. She was employed with Max and Erma's at the Dayton International Airport for a number of years. She later resided in Bullhead City Mohave, Arizona. A graveside service and



interment of her ashes will be held for Cindy at the Willow View Cemetery, 2500 Neff Rd., 9 April 2021, at 11:00 am. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

