GABBARD, DONNA

GABBARD (nee Henke), Donna Jean

Age 83, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022. Donna will always remain in our hearts and minds with love and honor. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering 45429. Burial at David's Cemetery. Contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or the charity of your choice. Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be found at


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

