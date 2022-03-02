GABBARD, Wonda



Age 85, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Manchester, KY,, the daughter of the late Rev. Marion and Laura (nee



Davidson) Hensley. She was married the love of her life



Harrison Gabbard Jr. on May 13, 1955, and he preceded her in death on July 9, 2007. She is survived by two sons Michael Gabbard and Troy (Cathy) Gabbard; one grandson Michael Gabbard; three great-grandchildren Quinton Gabbard, Marshall Gabbard, and Meadow Gabbard; two brothers Tom (Midge) Hensley and Luke (Flosse) Hensley. Wonda also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. The family wishes to express a special thank you to all at Hospice of



Hamilton, especially Wonda's nurse Leah.



