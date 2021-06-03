GARRETY, Pauline E.



93, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on



Monday morning, May 31, 2021. She was born in Springfield on February 2, 1928,



the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Rohrer) Stevenson. Pauline is survived by her children, R. Michael (Barb) Garrety, Karen (David) Morningstar and G. Douglas (Kelly) Garrety; grandchildren, Renee (Lanny) Wallace, Stacy (Dennis) Dunn, Brian (Liz) Garrety, Jennifer (Patrick) Fox,



Melanie Garrety, and Thomas Garrety; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Bryce, Colin, Allison, Carson, Brooke, Brady, Ethan, Cole, Aaron, and Lauren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years,



Raymond L. Garrety in 2015 and brothers, James and Robert Stevenson. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Pauline's neighbors, Tim and Rhonda. Pauline's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Janie Brewer presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



