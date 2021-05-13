GASTON (Bailey),
Sharon L.
Sharon, 63, of Simpsonville, SC, passed May 6, 2021. Born in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Willard S. Vaughn and Sadie M. Vaughn-Neal. Surviving: daughter, Sheletta
Phillips of Cleveland; son,
Archie (Catherine) Bailey of Washington State; sisters,
Madonna (Robert) Wyche of the home and Regina Vaughn of Dayton; brother, Anthony Vaughn of Dayton; and other relatives. Funeral Service (Livestream): May 14, 2:00 pm at
Watkins Garrett and Woods Mortuary: bit.ly/SharonLBailey
GASTON, Sharon
GASTON (Bailey),