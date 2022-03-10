GEMZA,



Sophia Josephine



Age 97, of Dayton, passed away March 1, 2022. She was born May 4, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Helen Kucharski. In addition to her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her husband,



Joseph Gemza; and siblings: Joe Kucharski, Benny Kucharski, Johnny Kucharski, Stanley Kucharski, Eddie Kucharski, Charles Kucharski, Walter "Dottie" Kucharski,



Elizabeth "Lizzie" Riviello, Helen Jobski, Mary Hunkler and Barbara Kucharski. Sophia is survived by her children: Stephen Gemza (Tracey) and Lisa Gemza; granddaughter: Cherry LeAnn Hoy (Ross); great-grandson, Ryan Hoy; sisters: Alice Weidle and Anna Cornelius; numerous nieces and nephews. Sophia was a member of St. Adalbert's Catholic Church and the Polish Club. She worked at Leland Electric Company for 25 years. A graveside service only will be held at 11:00 am on



Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. There will be no service at the funeral home. In memory of Sophia, please consider performing an act of kindness at St. Leonard's Nursing Home Community, where she was a resident for the last 3 years. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Sophia or leave a special message for her family, please visit



