GENTRY, Judith

GENTRY (Fisher),



Judith K. "Judy"



Age 82, of Dayton, OH, passed away, Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic in Medina, OH. She was born in Middletown, OH, on July 5, 1939, to the late T. Maxine (Roshon) and Daniel O. Fisher, Jr. She was a 20 year member of First Light Church in Vandalia; Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years; the Dayton Order of Eastern Star ~ #564 Harvest Chapter; and the ABWA ~ and



received the "Woman of the Year" award. Judy attended



Miami University and Sinclair College. She worked for Armco Steel for many years, for Monarch Marking, and Hospice of Dayton. During Judy's career she wore many hats and volunteered at Dayton V.A. Medical Center; the United Way,



Ronald McDonald House, and Son Reign Prison Ministries. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 sons, Jeff Little and Joey Little; and her daughter Janet Tullis. Judy is survived by her loving daughter, Jackie McGraw; 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren ~ who lovingly called her "GiGi". The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net