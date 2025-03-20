Gibson, Gladys

Gibson (Hood), Gladys Dale



Gladys Dale Gibson 92, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, March 10 with her family at her side. Gladys was born April 27, 1932 in Hamilton, to the late Samuel Hood and Dora Greenwood. Gladys attended New Miami Wesleyan Church for 46 years. She retired from Talawanda City Schools in 1990. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were her passion and delight. If you ever need a good laugh; perhaps you will remember the taffy pulls, bobbing for apples, the infamous tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches, naps and the canned beets. Playing games made her giddy with delight and welcomed all who was willing to play! Those left to cherish her memory include her children Barbara Hughett, Karen Brown, Melody Jensen and Timothy Gibson (Rebecca). Their grandchildren: Eric Hughett (Terra), Lauren Jensen (Kenneth), Kris Brown, Brett Jensen II, Catherine Gibson (Nathaniel), Paul Gibson, and Anne Gibson. Great Grandchildren: Hannah Hughett, Paisley York, Jaxton Brown, and Ryker Stein, and one on the way. Sister-in-laws: Sharon, Bernice, Joyce, Sue and Gloria. Preceding her in death are Richard Gibson (spouse), Charles Gibson (son), Dorcas Gibson (daughter), Russell Hughett (son-in-law). Sisters: Doris Gibbs, Wanda (Tom) Kilburn, Pauline (Maurice) Taggart, Margaret Hood, Mary (Vernon) Swanson, Ruth Bird, Hazel Hood and Sara Hood. Brothers: Charles Hood, Russell Hood, Ralph Hood, Raymond Hood, Sammy Hood and Frank Hood. A visitation for Gladys will be held, Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011, starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm with Reverend Roger Shaw presiding. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. To share a memory of Gladys with her family, please visit: www.rosehillfunerals.com.



