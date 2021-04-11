GIBSON, Judith Ann



Judith Ann Gibson, age 73, of Springboro, beloved wife of Gary Gibson and devoted mother to Michele, Buddy and Becky went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 8th due to Alzheimer's disease. Judy was a graduate of Germantown High School and spent her life being an amazing homemaker. She loved all crafts and put her whole heart into whatever craft was currently the craze….macramé; ceramics; floral arranging; cake decorating and most recently scrapbooking. She was also a great seamstress and avid flower gardener.



After raising her family and at the age of 51 she purchased her first Harley Davidson motorcycle. Together she and Gary rode their bikes all over the United States. She absolutely loved the feeling of the open air and freedom she felt when riding her bike.



She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Owen Fulton; mother, Marcella Fulton-Barnhart; step-father, Lester Barnhart, brothers Charlie Zook and Chuck Fulton.



She will be greatly missed by her husband of 47 years, Gary; daughter, Michele (Shane) Duffey; son, Buddy (Traci) Carr; daughter, Rebecca Gibson and grandsons, Mason Duffey; Blaise Carr and Tosh Carr. She will also be missed by other special family members and many friends.



Psalm 13:5-6 I have trusted in thy mercy; my heart shall rejoice in thy salvation. I will sing unto the Lord because he hath dealt bountifully with me.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, with Pastor Connie Hancock officiating. Interment will follow in the Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. If desired, contributions in memory of Judy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of the Dayton Area. Memories and online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



