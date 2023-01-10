GILL, Thomas A.



64, of Springfield, OH, passed away January 5, 2023. Tom was born June 9, 1958, in Columbus, OH, to Joseph and Elaine "Fred" (Peters) Gill. Tom also had a beloved stepfather, Irvin "Rudy" Rutan. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, brother-in-law, Bob Evilsizor, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tom was a dedicated father, grandfather, son, and friend as well as a loyal and faithful pillar of the community. He is survived by his sons, Shayne and Clay Gill; daughter-in-law, Cassie Gill; longtime partner, Erynn Asebrook; grandsons, Wesley and Sawyer "Bean" Gill; siblings, Deb (Bill) Cannon, Steve (Lucinda) Gill, Kenny Gill, Irv (Rusty) Rutan, and Ronnie Rutan; aunt, Mickie (Russ) Palmateer; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. Tom was also survived by close family/friends Kelly and Jim Devoe, Kim Strobel, and his beloved and faithful employees. Tom was a 1976 graduate of Northeastern High School. Tom lived an amazing adventurous life where he traveled the country generating friendships and memories that will last far beyond his passing. In the 1980's he moved to Florida where he learned to cut meat at Winn Dixie, inspiring his future passion to become a butcher. In January 1998, Tom became the owner of Gill's Quality Meat Market. Tom was an avid Browns and Buckeyes fan. Tom loved his community and was always eager and proud to support the people of Clark County. The family would like for everyone to remember Tom as the fun and loving comedian he was. Tom was the life of the party, fearless, and one of the best people you could ever meet. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in honor of Tom for his son and grandkids at Richwood Bank in a donation account.

