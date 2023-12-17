Ginn, James

GINN, III, James J. "Jim"



Age 81, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 23rd, 1942, in Akron, OH. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Harriette and James Ginn; his sister, Anne Bilu; his brother, Bruce Ginn; and his grandson, Jack Stienhauser. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maureen; their three children Amy (Ted) Langan, Julie (Joe) Butt, Kelly (Jamey) Steinhauser; their five grandchildren, Sean (Annette) Langan, Savannah Butt, Jorja Butt, Daly Steinhauser, and Paige Steinhauser; their great grandchild, Eómer Langan; and his sister, Karen Davis. Jim leaves behind a legacy that will be carried on by his family and friendships that he made throughout his lifetime. His ability to befriend any stranger and make them a companion by the end of a conversation was a unique quality that he possessed. Raise a glass to Jim Ginn and celebrate his extraordinary life  Cheers! The family will be receiving friends from 5:00  7:00 pm, on Wednesday (12/20), at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday (12/21) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 East Second Street, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Jim to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at https://www.cancer.org/donate.html.



