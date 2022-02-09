GLAZE, Dorothy M. "Dottie"



Age 80 of Huber Heights, was called home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Stanley and Cecilia (Bost) Olderham; sister, Francis Waulk; and brothers, Robert, Terry and Jerry Olderham. Dottie is survived by a son, Steve (Lynn) Glaze; two daughters, Joy (Don) Craig, Janet Glynn; grandchildren, Jeremy (Tara) Craig, Joshua (Heather) Craig, April (Jeremy) Vandyne, Krystal Burley, Amber (Rick) Casey, Katie (Steve) Glass; 16 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; two brothers, James (Isle) Olderham, Ronald Olderham; sister, Judith Duncan; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Dottie was very devoted to her family, she loved spending time with them and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She was the owner of Dottie's Tax and Accounting until her retirement in 2021. She was a member of the Eastern Star; enjoyed golfing,



making cards, flowers and yard work. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, with a service to follow, Minister Andy Spencer



officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of Troy, 3230 N. County Rd 24A, Troy, OH 45373 in Dottie's



memory.

