GLENN, Jairemiah Allen



Age 14 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on August 1, 2022, as a warrior, protector, and a true hero. He was born on April 5, 2008, to Alyshia Glenn and Sean Cowen-McNeil. Jairemiah was consistently recognized as an honor student, incredible athlete, and an all-around good young man, He loved to roller skate, swim, play basketball, and just have fun. He and his family loved each other very much. Jairemiah will be truly missed by everyone.



Jairemiah is preceded in death by his Father, Sean Cowen-McNeil; Grandfather Leanis Glenn; Great-Uncle Frederick Glenn; Cousins: Keasha and Iyana. He leaves to cherish dear memories and his amazing spirit, his Mother Alyshia Glenn; Grandparents: Charlene Johnson, Cynthia (James) Coleman; Roderick (Winnie) McNeil; Brothers: Jerrell, Sean Jr., and Tytan; Sisters: Jayla, Janelle, Trinity, and Storm; Great-Uncle: Michael Johnson II; Uncles: Darian, Dorian, Eric, Philip; Aunts: Eliza, Lauren, Alana, Leslie, and Amanda; Cousins: Antoine Jr., Devin, Macayla, Kymara, Danaya, Macy, Soraya, Jayla, Peyton, Princeton, and Dorian Jr.; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins.



Special thank you to Vincent at Big Brothers of America!



Special thanks to all his dearest teachers and friends who encouraged and supported him!



The memorial service for Jairemiah will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5p to 6p, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH, 45417. Please arrive and remain respectful. The family asked that no cellphones are used during the service and masks are required.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Robert Smith and Eliza Haynes Smith Family Foundation at DayAir Credit Union in care of Jairemiah Allen Glenn. The contributions will be used toward a scholarship fund founded in Jairemiah's name to carry on his spirit and legacy.

