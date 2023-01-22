GOINGS, Mary

dayton-daily-news logo
GOINGS (nee Black), Mary L.

Age 99, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Fredrick D. Goings; loving mother of Sharon Johnson (James, deceased) and Jacqueline Davis (Woodrow, deceased); dearest grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three; dear sister of the late Charles Black II, Elizabeth Jackson and Marjorie Brigham-Westbrook. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Mary to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924. Funeral Services will be private at a later date in Springfield, OH. Please sign funeral home Tribute Wall at: schultemahonmurphy.com

ARRANGEMENTS BY SCHULTE & MAHON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, LYNDHURST, OHIO.

