GRABLE, Sr.,



Robert Frederick



Robert Frederick Grable Sr., age 79, of Osgood, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Robert was born October 7, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Robert Earl and Rachel Jane (Davis) Grable. Also preceding him in death were brothers Pete Grable and Fred Grable, sister-in-law Alice Grable. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 57 years Linda Grable, children Robert (Melissa) F. Grable Jr., Robin (Norm) Thomas, Ryan (Kathryn) Grable. A visitation for Robert will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, starting at 11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm with Bishop Leon Collins presiding. Robert will be buried in Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N Valley Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385 following services. Contributions in memory of Robert may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). To leave a special message or memory of Robert for his family, and to read complete obituary, please visit:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com