GREENE, Ulysses



Age 52, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. He was born on September 13, 1969, at MVH. He was preceded in death by his father



Ulysses Greene Sr, mother



Martha Greene, brother Isaac Greene, sister Dorine Elliott. He leaves to cherish his memory, children: Lisante, Tania; stepdaughters Diamond, Autumn; sisters: Charlene G., Daray C. (Victor), Althea G. (Andre), Sophia G., Taneisha H., Charlene W., Ebony W.; brothers: Guy H. (Kanesha), Tony G., Patrick G.; special friend Angela P.; a host of nieces, nephews, other



relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services, Interment: Jefferson View



Cemetery.

