GRIFFIN, Lottie Ruth



Lottie Ruth Griffin, age 64 of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, on February 23, 1957, the daughter of Earlie and Ruthie Mae (Shetterley) Bullman.



She is survived by her daughter Virginia (Mike) Griffin Chase; son Michael (Ashley) Griffin; grandchildren William "Cupcake" and Jackson "Action Jackson"; her fury grandbabies Ringo, Uda, Willa Jen, Izzy, Darla, Charlie, and Coco "Sweet Pea"; brothers Delane (Connie) Bullman and Larry (Hazel) Bullman and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 41 years Tommy Griffin in July of 2016.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Melvin King officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lottie's memory to Kettering Medical Center, 3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering, 45459. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com