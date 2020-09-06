X

GRIFFITH, Trent

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GRIFFITH, Trent L. Trent L. Griffith, 53, of Springfield, died unexpectedly on August 9, 2020. He was born September 8, 1966, to Thomas and Marilyn (Baird) Griffith. He leaves behind his daughter, Tiersa (Paul); a son, Trent, Jr.. (Nikki); two grandchildren, Elijah and Evelyn; mother of his children, Ayesha all of California; his sisters, Terry, Vickie and Debbie; brothers, Dave, Thomas and Teddy; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tim and Colten. Memorial services will be held at 1:00PM, Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.