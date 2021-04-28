GROVER, James R.



79, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021. He was a kind, optimistic and loving husband, family member and friend, and was an inspiration to all who had the good fortune to know him. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Widdows Grover of Pittsburgh; brother Richard Grover of Tampa, FL; sister Ethel Morris of Orleans, ON; brothers-in-law, Wes (Julie) Widdows of Connersville, IN, and Joel



Widdows of Jacksonville Beach, FL; nephews Andrew (Laura) Widdows of Columbus, OH, and Richard Morris, Jr., Ottawa, ON, and nieces Elissa (Colin) Gibbons of Ottawa, ON, and



Rachel (Justin) Ohm of Toronto, ON. Mr. Grover earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Rochester Eastman School of Music and taught music in the Willoughby, OH, schools. He received his master's degree at Miami University in Oxford, OH, where he served on the communications faculty. While at Miami he produced an award-winning public radio series on legendary jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke. He later served as instructional television supervisor for the Ohio



Department of Education, where he produced an Emmy award-winning program on "Ohio Historical Field Trips." Friends and family are invited to a service Friday, April 30th at 2:00 pm at The Chapel of the Angels Mausoleum in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family



requests that donations be sent to the Wheelchair Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.

