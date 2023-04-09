Gudorf, Marjorie A. "Margie"



GUDORF, Marjorie A "Margie", age 92 of Dayton, Ohio passed away April 5, 2023, at Stoney Ridge Senior Living with her daughters and other family by her side. She was born on April 13, 1930, the daughter of Paul and Laura (Hoover) Frazee. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, of 63 years; parents Paul and Laura; brothers, Robert and Donald; and sister, Dorothy Heilman. She is survived by her loving daughters, Laura Hails (Robert) of Florida and Kathleen Rosenberg (Eric) of Miamisburg; grandchildren, Ansley Alderson (Brian), Robert Hails III, Elizabeth Solar (Scott), Kyle, Ryan, and Megan Rosenberg; four great-grandchildren; niece Rebecca (Heilman) Krebs (Al) of Kodak, TN; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Stein (Paul), Marlene Bertino, Patricia Lorenz, Patricia Gudorf, and Sharon Gudorf; brother-in-law, Thomas Gudorf (Linda); many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Marjorie retired as an administrative assistant in 1990 after many years of service at WPAFB and the FAA. She enjoyed a good game of cards, especially Bridge. Marjorie loved babysitting her grandchildren and watching them grow up. It gives us great comfort knowing she is reunited with her Donny. Viewing to be held Tuesday, April 11th, at 10 am with service to follow at 11 am at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, OH. For those unable to attend, Marjorie's services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routosng.com.

